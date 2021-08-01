Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 4.3%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.71 and last traded at $142.98. 9,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

