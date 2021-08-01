Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.35) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.26.

In related news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.