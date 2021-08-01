International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $140.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

