Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.17

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 1930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

