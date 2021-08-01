Intrust Bank NA Has $245,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.19.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

