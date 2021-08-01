Intrust Bank NA Invests $209,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRME stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

