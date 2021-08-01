Intrust Bank NA Invests $230,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock worth $5,384,955. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.