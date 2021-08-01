Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

