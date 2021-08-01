Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 26.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

