Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.97% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter.

DEF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,699. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

