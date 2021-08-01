Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 492.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $165.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $113.96 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

