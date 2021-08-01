Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Up 50.1% in July

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 167,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,453. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.