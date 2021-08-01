Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Up 50.1% in July

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:VTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 167,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,453. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
