Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

NYSE VLT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.