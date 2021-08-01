ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, ION has traded up 13% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $349,052.18 and $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00208526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00033483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,630,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,730,856 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

