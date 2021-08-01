iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Short Interest Update

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. iPic Entertainment has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

