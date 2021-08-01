Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $26.76 on Friday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.