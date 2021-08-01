Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

IRDM stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.