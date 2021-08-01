Iridium Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $231,987.41 and $138.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,305,090 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

