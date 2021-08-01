iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,320 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90.

