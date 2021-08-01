iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

