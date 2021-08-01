iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $455.55

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $455.55 and last traded at $455.55, with a volume of 4185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $453.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.73.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.