Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 126.4% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 58,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

