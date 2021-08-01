ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 176

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.30. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.