IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 578,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,626. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.67. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.