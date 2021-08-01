Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.78.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

JACK opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.00. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

