Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 5,263.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last 90 days.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.