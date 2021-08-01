Jamieson Wellness’ (JWEL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

TSE JWEL opened at C$34.97 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.08 and a 1-year high of C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.