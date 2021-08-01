Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.