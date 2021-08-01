Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

