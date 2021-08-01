Jane Street Group LLC Has $419,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

HLI stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

