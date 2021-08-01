Jane Street Group LLC Invests $406,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 619.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

