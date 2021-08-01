Jane Street Group LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 528,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

