Jane Street Group LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.82 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.