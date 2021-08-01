Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%.

JHG stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

