Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the technology company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.99 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.