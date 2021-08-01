Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 212.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $57,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 605,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 565,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,727,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

