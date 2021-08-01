Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.