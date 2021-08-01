JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

