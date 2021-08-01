JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 1,025,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

