JMP Securities Boosts Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $37.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

