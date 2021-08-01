Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $228,686.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.30 million and $228,686.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,258,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.