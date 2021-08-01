JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th

JOFF Fintech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. JOFF Fintech Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $16,065,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,047,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,785,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

