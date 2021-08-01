John F. Rex Sells 15,438 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $412.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

