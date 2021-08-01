John Standen Sells 5,980 Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £22,126 ($28,907.76).

Shares of LON BIOM opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.61.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

