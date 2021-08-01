John Standen Sells 5,980 Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 5,980 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £22,126 ($28,907.76).
Shares of LON BIOM opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of £14.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.61.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
