Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.