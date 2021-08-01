JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 155

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON ELM opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.05 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £829.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.32.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

