JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

