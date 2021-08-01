JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.