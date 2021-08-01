JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $746.14

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.14 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.94). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 23,359 shares.

The company has a market cap of £580.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 746.14.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.