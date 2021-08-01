Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

